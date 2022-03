RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against a South Dakota hotel linked to racist social media posts. Early Saturday morning, a shooting happened near the Grand Gateway Hotel. A person was found shot and seriously injured in one of the hotel rooms. After that, one of the owners made several comments on Facebook threatening to ban all Native Americans from the hotel and Cheers Sports Bar.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO