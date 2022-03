125 YEARS AGOMarch 20, 1897: JK.S. Gardner & Son, the well known contractors and builders, have just completed a pretty cottage or W.H. Armstrong. The building is located on East Commercial street, between the residences of E.C. Jones and F. Drown, on the south side of the railroad. It is 44 feet long and 28 feet wide and divided into six commodious rooms. A 12-foot bay-window off the dining room adds much to the beauty and comfort of that part of the house. Mr. Armstrong has a nice home, and the building is quite an addition to the Missouri Flat section of Elko. Many improvements have been made there during the past few years and many more will be made this year. It is a desirable location for residences.

