Maryland leaders reach agreement over tax relief for retirees, small businesses, low-income families

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state leaders announced Monday that they have reached a bipartisan agreement to provide $1.86 billion in tax relief over five years for Maryland retirees, small businesses and low-income families. Combined with the recently-enacted gas tax suspension, this legislative session will deliver almost $2 billion...

SFGate

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination...
