(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is talking about what he says are the benefits of the department's new online crime reporting system. "What it does is ease of use on the community side. It also frees up time for our officers and enables us to be more efficient with those resources so we can prioritize priority one responses, proactive enforcement, proactive engagement and just a give a little relief to officers too," said Zibolski.

FARGO, ND ・ 11 DAYS AGO