Treasured moments with Prince Philip: Royal family shares video montage of the Duke of Edinburgh's life ahead of his memorial service tomorrow which will see 1,800 guests in attendance

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The royal family has shared a sweet video tribute to Prince Philip ahead of his memorial service tomorrow.

The 30-second trailer, shared to Twitter, includes footage of the Duke of Edinburgh as a young man, clips during his military service as well as videos of him with a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne waiving from the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the Queen.

Smiling throughout, the video shows clips of him laughing, working and giving speeches before ending with a a poignant photo of him wearing his war medals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WxeCl_0es9VaKg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C64fX_0es9VaKg00
The royal family has shared a sweet video tribute to Prince Philip ahead of his memorial service tomorrow

The Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9th last year. Tomorrow's memorial is to mark the one-year anniversary of his death and will see senior royals as well as close friends and family pay tribute.

It will be a larger affair than his funeral, which was held under Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and saw only 30 people able to attend.

The tweet reads: 'A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of The Duke of Edinburgh will be broadcast live from Westminster Abbey tomorrow. At BBC one, 10.30'.

The Queen is still expected to attend tomorrow's memorial service for Prince Philip because she feels it is 'very important' to be there but won't be in a wheelchair despite her mobility issues, a royal expert said today.

Her Majesty will joined by more than 30 foreign royals, Philip's family and friends and 500 representatives from charities and organisations of which he was patron.

The head of state has recently been forced to pull out of engagements because of ill health and old age – and could not attend the Commonwealth Day service on March 14 due to concerns about her mobility and comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIj1v_0es9VaKg00
The clip includes footage of him waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony with The Queen and a young Princess Anne and Prince Charles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paXXB_0es9VaKg00

Asked whether the Queen will attend the service tomorrow, royal author Angela Levin told Sky News this morning: 'Well she says yes, because she's now got her golf, little car and it's big enough to take the corgis in as well.

'She won't take them obviously to the thanksgiving service, but I think that will give her the mobility she wants.

And she didn't want to be in a wheelchair because she wants to be dignified and she doesn't want to look as if she's really, really old despite her age.

'And this is actually quite zany, and if they can get her into her position without everybody watching and seeing how difficult it is for her to walk, I think it will work very well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9lUG_0es9VaKg00
The Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9th last year. Tomorrow's memorial is to mark the one-year anniversary of his death and will see senior royals as well as close friends and family pay tribute.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21epY3_0es9VaKg00
The clip includes photos of him working, pictured, he died aged 99 on April 9th last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WAC4_0es9VaKg00
The 30-second trailer, shared to Twitter, includes footage of the Duke of Edinburgh as a young man and giving speeches throughout his life

'She looks much, much better and it's very important for her to appear.

'And I think we've been told that she will, she hasn't said she's going to leave it until the absolute last minute and I think it would be heartbreaking for her not to be able to get there.'

The Queen and Philip were married in the Abbey in November 1947 and it holds many special memories.

About 1,800 guests will be there. By contrast, his funeral was limited to 30 people because of Covid restrictions.

The Duke of York will attend, even though he paid millions this month to settle a civil sexual assault case. He denies wrongdoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2om5cV_0es9VaKg00
The trailer shows photos of him as a young man right through to his 90s

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not returning from the US for the service, although Harry plans to go to Holland next month to attend the Invictus Games.

Palace and Abbey aides will probably take steps to ensure that the event is less taxing for the Queen. She may well arrive at a side entrance away from cameras and take a shorter route to her seat. The floor of the ancient abbey is uneven, so it is also likely that she will use her walking stick.

The memorial service will pay tribute to Philip's dedication to 'family, nation and Commonwealth', his contribution to public life and his steadfast support to his charities, Buckingham Palace said last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rmsl_0es9VaKg00
Smiling throughout, the video shows clips of him laughing, working and giving speeches before ending with a a poignant photo of him wearing his war medals (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgJkU_0es9VaKg00
The service will gave thanks for the duke’s dedication to family, nation and Commonwealth and recognise his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting conservation and supporting the Armed Forces

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, the youth scheme set up by Philip in 1956, will feature prominently, with a special tribute delivered by a Gold Award holder.

In recognition of Philip's long-held relationship with the armed forces, the Band of the Royal Marines will provide music before and after the service.

Other guests will include representatives from UK Government, the armed forces and the devolved administrations, realm High Commissioners, representatives of overseas territories, members of the Queen and the duke's household, representatives from the duke's regimental affiliations in the UK and the Commonwealth, as well as the clergy and other faiths.

CELEBRITIES
