Taylor Swift has been chosen to receive an honorary Doctor Of Fine Arts from New York University in May

Taylor Swift will soon have another achievement to add to her roster.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter has been chosen to receive an honorary Doctor Of Fine Arts degree from New York University.

The Red pop star will also address the graduating class at the distinguished school in May.

Recognition: Taylor Swift has been chosen to receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from New York University

The ceremony is scheduled to take place May 18 at Yankee Stadium.

The honorary degree will be a first for Taylor as her career was well underway from the time she graduated high school.

NYU's commencement will acknowledge the 2020, 2021 and 2022 graduating classes, due to the pandemic.

The university announced the upcoming plans on Monday, and Taylor hasn't yet commented on the news.

Speaker: The pop star will also address the graduating class at the distinguished school in May; seen in May 2021

'I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for NYU’s Commencement,' it was shared.

'Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt,' NYU president Andrew Hamilton said in Monday's press release.

'Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than these classes: their pursuit of their studies disrupted, isolated by a daunting pandemic, these classes — 2022, 2021, and 2020 — have distinguished themselves with their grit, grace, and forbearance.

'We reconvene at Yankee Stadium with a renewed sense of appreciation for the act of celebrating together in person, a recognition of our graduates’ enormous achievements, and a respect for their character and perseverance.'

Laying low: Swift has been quiet on social media in the months since she released her much buzzed about rerecording of Red (Taylor's Version); seen in 2021

Swift has been quiet on social media in the months since she released her much buzzed about rerecording of Red (Taylor's Version).

The acclaimed artist did, however, drop in on Instagram last week to tease a new forthcoming single called Carolina for the upcoming film Where The Crawdads Sing.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, 'Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago.

'As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.'

Swift's Evermore is will nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys ceremony taking place this Sunday.

Last year she took home the prize for her project Folklore.

It was her third time winning the award.

Upcoming: Swift's Evermore is will nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys ceremony taking place this Sunday; seen in 2019

