ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Georgina Rodriguez rocks £22k bag and watches Man Utd partner Cristiano Ronaldo’s son score from deckchair on sidelines

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ rocked a £22,000 handbag as she watched Cristiano Ronaldo Jr score for Manchester United's U12s yesterday.

The pregnant Wag is Cristiano Jr's biggest supporter, virtually always taking in his games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSa5g_0es9VYW600
Georgina Rodriguez watched the game from her deckchair Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlZ37_0es9VYW600
Pregnant Georgina poses with her kids Credit: Instagram

Georgina also brought his siblings Mateo, four, Eva, four and Alana Martina, four, along for the game.

It was to be a happy outing, with Cristiano Jr getting on the scoresheet against West Brom - as well as Wayne Rooney's eldest son Kai.

Georgina looked stylish as ever on the sidelines, donning a pink jacket and black top combination.

She also held a £22k white leather Hermes handbag on her arm.

Even a pre-owned version of the luxury bag will set you back £19,694.

Georgina beamed for a picture alongside Cristiano Jr in his Man Utd gear, as well as Mateo, Eva and Alana Martina.

Their young family is set for a pair of new additions later this year, after Georgina and Ronaldo announced her latest pregnancy with twins last October.

Georgina appears to be excited, having recently gushed over "best dad in the world" Cristiano.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

She wrote on Instagram: "We love you indefinitely.

"Thank you so much to the best dad in the world."

Georgina, 28, has been keeping busy during her pregnancy, recently taking the kids out swimming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vg3jf_0es9VYW600
Cristiano Jr celebrates with his siblings Credit: Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'The king is back!': Smiling Cristiano Ronaldo is visibly thrilled by Pepe's return to the Portugal fold for the World Cup play-off against North Macedonia - after the 39-year-old defender shook off Covid

Cristiano Ronaldo is excited about the return of experienced defender Pepe to the Portugal squad after he missed Thursday's 3-1 win over Turkey due to Covid-19. 'The king is back! Pepe is back in the house! Look out!' a smiling Ronaldo shouted before Portugal's training session on a warm and sunny Sunday morning in Porto as the 39-year-old defender emerged from the dressing room.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Be DENIED Bonuses Worth Over £5 Million

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to miss out on bonuses worth at least £5 million due to Manchester United’s wretched Champions League showing, as well as their inconsistency in the league. International football’s all-time leading scorer was on a contract worth an eye-watering £800,000 a week at Juventus, but...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Wayne Rooney
Financial World

Lewis Hamilton single: love story ended with Camila Kendra

Lewis Hamilton is single again: the English driver has just left with the Dominican model Camila Kendra, to whom he was linked since last summer. The reasons for the rupture are unknown: rumors said that everything is linked to a difficult moment Lewis Hamilton went through in recent months, when rumors of his retirement from F1 spread.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Barcelona do NOT want Lionel Messi back because 'we're building a new team, with young people', insists president Joan Laporta in fresh blow to struggling superstar amid PSG woes

Joan Laporta says Barcelona have no interest in re-signing Lionel Messi after allowing the 34-year-old to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined PSG after Barcelona released a bombshell statement stating he would not be staying at the club due to financial restrictions placed upon them by LaLiga amid their colossal debts.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deckchair#Manchester United
The US Sun

Cristian Romero wastes 27-HOUR round trip to South America as Tottenham star’s ban is upheld for Argentina double-header

TOTTENHAM defender Cristiano Ronaldo is back in London following a wasted 27-hour round trip to Argentina for their World Cup qualifiers. The 23-year-old was named in the South American giants' latest international squad, despite being banned for two-games. Romero, along with Giovani Lo Celso, Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez, were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You don't have to play for Real Madrid or Manchester City to play for France': In-demand Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni plays down prospect of a big-money transfer away from Ligue 1 this summer

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has played down interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City insisting he can play for France no matter where he plays his club football. The rising star is one of the most in-demand youngsters in Europe presently with the clubs including Real, City,...
SOCCER
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘changed their mind about Mauricio Pochettino and went for Erik ten Hag instead after Champions League exit’

MANCHESTER UNITED reportedly changed their minds about appointing Mauricio Pochettino as new manager after witnessing his Champions League failure with Paris Saint-Germain. Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has recently emerged as the new favourite to land the Man United job. Bookmakers Betfair have placed the Dutchman at 1/3 odds -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
367K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy