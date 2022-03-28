ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Police seek help locating driver who struck and killed pedestrian in South Austin

By CBS Austin
CBS Austin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are asking for the public's help in locating the driver from a fatal hit-and-run in South Austin. The collision happened Monday, March 14, in the 5600 block of West Gate Boulevard, just north...

cbsaustin.com

