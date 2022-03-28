ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Utah couple shocks kids with device while handcuffing them

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlcNa_0es9UYPT00

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah couple has been arrested for allegedly shocking two young children under their care.

Ogden Police says the suspects are Jared Hamilton, 30, and Mercedes Compton, 30. Police say the incident happened on Saturday in Ogden.

Court documents say Hamilton is guilty of disciplining his girlfriend’s (Compton’s) children with an electronic shocking device while they were handcuffed together.

WILD RIDE: Two 14-year-olds lead Utah troopers on stolen car chase

Security footage shows Hamilton reaching out with the shocking device and shocking the arm of one of the children, a 5-year-old.

The child is seen violently pulling his arm away from Hamilton while trying to escape, but the child couldn’t because he was handcuffed to his six-year-old sister.

Later on, Hamilton is seen grabbing the six-year-old child by the arm to subdue her while shocking her back with the device. The child is seen jerking while trying to escape Hamilton’s clutches.

Police say Compton, who is the mother of the children, is later seen on video grabbing the shocking device from Hamilton and waving it around the children.

CRASH: Water truck crash leaves two Logan teens hospitalized

Compton touches the five-year-old child with the device and then attempts to shock the six-year-old with it as well. The six-year-old tries to stop Compton from shocking her while trying to escape, but couldn’t because she was still handcuffed to her brother.

Both suspects have been arrested on two charges of child abuse with the intention to inflict serious physical injury.

Both are currently booked at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

ABC4
ABC4

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ogden, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
KTAL

Texas: 1st daughter stops in for cocktail – bar owner mistakes SS Agents for Alcohol Control

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden, caused quite a stir among patrons at a quiet downtown haunt over the weekend. Jim Pirtle is owner of Notsuoh in Houston. It’s an eclectic bar to say the least. The place draws the underground art crowd who get it. The establishment is one of the oldest bars along Main. Saturday night, the owner and patrons got quite the surprise when Biden arrived.
HOUSTON, TX
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Ogden Police#Mercedes Compton
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC4

ABC4

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy