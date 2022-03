STATESBORO, Ga. — A judge scheduled an April trial for a biracial man charged with murder in the 2020 shooting of a teenage girl on a Georgia highway. Defense attorneys for Marc Wilson say he fired his gun in self-defense the night of June 14, 2020, when a pickup truck tried to run his car off the road as people inside yelled racist slurs. A passenger in the truck, 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, died after being struck by a bullet.

