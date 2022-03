PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — About 2% of Americans have alopecia. That’s roughly 7 million people. While it doesn’t make people sick physically, it can be emotionally distressing. On Instagram in December 2021, Jada Pinkett Smith said she has alopecia, which causes hair loss. The 50-year-old movie star, married to Will Smith, said the hair loss happened suddenly in patches and that prompted her to shave her head. “I’m very proud of Jada for discussing alopecia because there are so many women who experience it and they feel ashamed and they try to hide it,” Dr. Susan Taylor said, “so to have a woman who...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO