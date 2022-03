BERLIN – A local artist raising money to help survivors of domestic violence and farm animals with special needs is exhibiting her work in town next month. The art of Berlin resident Michele Fischer-Paul, also known as CreatrixCT, will be on display at Provision State Coffee, 848 Farmington Ave. this April. The artist will kick off her month-long exhibition with a meet-and-greet event Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

BERLIN, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO