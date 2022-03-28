The Queen: The Prince of Wales is on standby for the Queen’s speech at Parliament

Queen Elizabeth has spent most of her 70-year reign at Buckingham Palace, “living above the shop,” as royal watchers like to say. But it was revealed this week by the Sunday Times that the 95-year-old monarch has moved out and has no plans to ever return. And on Friday, it was confirmed that the queen will not attend Monday’s Commonwealth Service — something near and dear to her heart — over, reportedly, concerns about her mobility. A statement said she had asked her oldest son and heir, Prince Charles, to represent her at the service at Westminster Abbey, adding: “The Queen will...

U.K. ・ 18 DAYS AGO