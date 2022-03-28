ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Stars react to Oscars drama and Verstappen celebrates – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 28.

Sports stars reacted to the Oscars drama.

Serena enjoyed the Oscars.

Johanna Konta was making a splash.

It was a good day for Coco Gauff.

Interesting!

Monday motivation from Trevoh Chalobah.

Arsenal turned the clock back.

As did the Three Lions.

Charles Leclerc reacted to his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tussle with Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was still celebrating.

Journey complete for new world number one Scottie Scheffler.

The wet weather returned for cricket pre-season!

Kevin Pietersen had his say on Joe Root’s future.

Sonny Bill was back in the gym.

