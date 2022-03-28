Please don’t pour ice-cold water from this 5-gallon Igloo water cooler onto anyone’s head

5-gallon Igloo water cooler ($32.02) from Amazon. (Amazon)

When it comes to keeping your water ice cold and ready for sipping (or splashing over the coach’s dry-ass head), few brands prove to be as recognizable on the football field as they do on the campground as Igloo.

A water cooler made to be shared amongst teammates, camping buddies, little league teams, or the family, this 5-gallon hard-sided water cooler from Igloo is here for all-day hydration.

Igloo 5 Gallon Portable Sports Cooler Water Beverage Dispenser with Flat Seat Lid, Gray, 4 Qt Igloo amazon.com $37.31 Shop Now

Designed with more than 75 years of Igloo craftsmanship behind it, this insulated beverage dispenser features reinforced handles and a drip-resistant push-button spigot for portability and convenience.

Keeping whatever’s inside delightfully frigid, this heavy-duty cooler holds ice for us to three days while the pressure-fit lid stops dirt, mud, and grime from contaminating your supply.

Store up to five gallons of water, Gatorade, and more in this Portable Water Cooler by Igloo for $32.02 on Amazon.