Take the guesswork out of food prep with this digital meat thermometer

Never second guess your meat again. (Amazon)

I’d hate to be labeled as another crazy probe apologist, but it’s hard not to get excited about this KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer for the reasonable price of $13.59. This slim, waterproof meat thermometer uses a stainless-steel probe to quickly and accurately gauge the temperature of everything from steak to baby formula in under three seconds.

A large backlit LED screen makes it easy to read temperatures during the day or night while an adjustable temperature setting allows you to switch between Celcius and Fahrenheit like a mini U.N. delegate.

Compact and light with a built-in magnet and hook loop for easy storage, there are no buttons to push for an accurate reading; just stick the business probe into your cut of meat or liquid and read the results.

Emblazoned with a handy meat chart to help you remember the USDA-recommended temperature for poultry (165°F), fish (155°F), and other various meat markets

Wash it off when you’re done and fold it closed for next time – auto-shutoff handles the rest.

Save yourself from undercooked and overcooked food when you bring home this KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer for $13.59.