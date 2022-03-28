ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Take the guesswork out of food prep with this digital meat thermometer

By Jeremy Glass
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBceh_0es9SXk000
Never second guess your meat again. (Amazon)

I’d hate to be labeled as another crazy probe apologist, but it’s hard not to get excited about this KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer for the reasonable price of $13.59. This slim, waterproof meat thermometer uses a stainless-steel probe to quickly and accurately gauge the temperature of everything from steak to baby formula in under three seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BE4O_0es9SXk000 KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe KIZEN amazon.com $16.99 Shop Now

A large backlit LED screen makes it easy to read temperatures during the day or night while an adjustable temperature setting allows you to switch between Celcius and Fahrenheit like a mini U.N. delegate.

Compact and light with a built-in magnet and hook loop for easy storage, there are no buttons to push for an accurate reading; just stick the business probe into your cut of meat or liquid and read the results.

Emblazoned with a handy meat chart to help you remember the USDA-recommended temperature for poultry (165°F), fish (155°F), and other various meat markets

Wash it off when you’re done and fold it closed for next time – auto-shutoff handles the rest.

Save yourself from undercooked and overcooked food when you bring home this KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer for $13.59.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
SFGate
SFGate

5K+

Followers

787

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Taste Of Home

Why Does Aldi Put So Many Barcodes on Its Items?

When it comes to buying groceries that are both high quality and cheap, Aldi is the place to be. My family’s been shopping at Aldi for as long as I can remember, and for good reason. They have all your typical grocery staples without the name-brand price. Not only that, the stores are easy to navigate and every shopping experience is quick and efficient. Plus, we love having a reason to use our Aldi quarter keychains!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Thermometer#Digital Thermometer#Save Yourself#Fish#Magnet#Kizen Digital Meat#U N
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Now Lets Online Shoppers ‘Choose My Model’ to Optimize Fit

Click here to read the full article. The mass merchant hopes its new technology helps e-commerce shoppers find clothing that fits the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery PartnerRed Wing Adds 3D Foot Scanner to 500 StoresUp Close: In Conversation with Fit:Match CEO & Founder Haniff BrownBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

The Best Power Tool Combo Kits Will Help You Become a DIY Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most grownups need a few power tools around the house to make home projects easier and more manageable. Serious DIY experts know this of course. Fortunately, you don’t have to be an expert on designs and capabilities to stock up quickly, thanks to the best power tool combo kits. Power tool combo kits from brands like Dewalt and Ryobi contain all of the basic tools you need to complete home improvement and DIY jobs...
LIFESTYLE
WRAL News

Amazon deals: Gildan Men's Tees 2 pk only $7.99, Digital Cooking Thermometer for $10.99 (50% off), Rubbermaid Food Storage 10-pc for $17.89 (49% off)

This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has great buys today including the Gildan Men's Ultra Cotton T-Shirts 2 pack for only $7.99, Kindle Unlimited 2 month subscription for $4.99 (75% off), Instant Read Digital Cooking & Meat Thermometer for only $10.99 (50% off), Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage 10 piece set for only $17.89 (49% off), Fire Tablets & Kids Fire Tablets for 50% off, Children's Easter books starting at $2.39 and more! See the list of deals below.
SHOPPING
NewsTimes

The $15 back and neck massager reaches that special spot on your back

You know the spot I’m talking about – the one that’s impossible to reach with a normal human appendage. Sporting a refreshingly low-tech look in a world dominated by matte black and rose gold, this LiBa back and neck massager plays the foil to electric massage guns with an absurdly simple design that can be used anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

Top-rated workbenches and tool cabinets for your garage

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This year, when it comes time for spring cleaning, don't forget about your garage. It's more than just the place...
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

The 9 Best Camping Coffee Makers

A proper outdoor trip involves temporary abstinence from a lot of everyday habits — watching television, counting Instagram likes on your phone, checking email and so on. But abstaining from drinking coffee? Not happening. That feeling — a warmth that creeps over you as you stoke the campfire on a golden morning, sipping and listening — is simply too great to give up. And with one of these collapsible, packable, lightweight camping coffee makers, you won’t have to.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
5K+
Followers
787
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy