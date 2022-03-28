ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

‘Give Sam The Justice She Deserves’: Mom Tearfully Pleads For New Leads 15 Years After Daughter’s Death

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RivhF_0es9SIkL00

By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A mother from Westmoreland County is renewing the call for justice 15 years after her daughter was killed.

Samantha Lang, 22, was found dead at her home in Derry Township on March 27, 2007. The case remains unsolved.

“If you know anything – whether it big, small, you don’t know if it matters, it does matter, call,” Carol Polo, Lang’s mother, said. “Call and give us some justice, give Sam the justice she deserves.”

Polo was tearful while discussing her daughter’s brutal death during a news conference with Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9QoT_0es9SIkL00

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Fifteen years ago Sunday, Lang was discovered dead in her home on Route 982. She was lying in a pool of blood with her throat slashed from ear to ear.

She was going to school to become a paralegal at the time of her death, Polo said of her daughter in 2018.

Instead of focusing on the sadness, Polo said she’s remembering the best things about her daughter like her love for children and her laughter.

“She was a great kid; if you met her once, you couldn’t forget her,” Polo said. “Her smile, her laugh, you knew she was coming before you even saw her. She was contagious. Her laughter is what everybody remembers the most.”

(Photo Courtesy: Carol Polo)

Still, she said it’s time for justice. A $10,000 reward from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is still available in the case.

“For whoever did this to pay for it. We’ve paid for it every day,” Polo said. “For the last 15 years, we’ve paid for it, now it’s time for somebody else to pay for it and they need to.”

Ziccarelli is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“With modern advancements in science and technology, and some new information in this case, we are hopeful,” she said. “And we’re hoping that somebody out there knows something that they can tell us because someone knows what happened. Someone knows what happened to Samantha and we’re not going to rest until we solve this case.”

She thanked Pennsylvania state police for their commitment to working on the case. Ziccarelli said it “is at the forefront of our minds, it has our 110% commitment.”

“It’s been 15 years,” Polo said. “She needs peace.”

Tips to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers can be called in at 1-800-4PA-TIPS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Derry, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Derry, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Greensburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Greensburg, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Leads#15 Years After#Science And Technology#Kdka Tv News#Kdka Rrb
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Officials find missing Bedford County teen after suspending search

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews have suspended the physical search for a missing teen that was last seen at his house in Saxton Sunday evening. UPDATE: Shortly after suspending the search, Pennsylvania State Police reported that they found Corey Pagel and that he was safe. Details are limited on what happened to Pagel as […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

'Vibrant, Positive' PA Teen Found Dead At Water Treatment Plant Day After Turning 19 (Tribute)

A central Pennsylvania teenager was found dead at a wastewater treatment plant the day after he turned 19-years-old, according to his obituary. Gabriel "Gabe" A. Lerch, a Derail Lawn and Tree Service employee from Hershey, was found dead at the wastewater treatment facility’s west plant in the 700 block of Lingle Avenue in Lebanon around 7 a.m. on Mar. 5, according to the Lebanon County coroner’s office and his obituary.
HERSHEY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below: Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Family, friends of Manheim Township homicide victim share their grief

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The suspect in a deadly shooting near a nightclub in Manheim Township has been arrested. The accused shooter, Tyler Jamel Wilson, turned himself into Manheim Township police Monday afternoon. Family and friends of the victim Jatavis Scott, who was shot and killed early Saturday morning, said this is the first […]
MANHEIM, PA
YourErie

Co-owner of Erie Sports Center killed in tragic accident

The co-owner of Erie Sports Center was reportedly killed over the weekend in a tragic accident. According to the Erie Sports Center’s Facebook page, Co-Owner Sheldon VanDeventer, and Declan Bingham, son of Troy Bingham — the Erie Sport Center’s other co-owner — died in a tragic accident on March 18. For news delivered right to […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy