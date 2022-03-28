‘Give Sam The Justice She Deserves’: Mom Tearfully Pleads For New Leads 15 Years After Daughter’s Death

By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A mother from Westmoreland County is renewing the call for justice 15 years after her daughter was killed.

Samantha Lang, 22, was found dead at her home in Derry Township on March 27, 2007. The case remains unsolved.

“If you know anything – whether it big, small, you don’t know if it matters, it does matter, call,” Carol Polo, Lang’s mother, said. “Call and give us some justice, give Sam the justice she deserves.”

Polo was tearful while discussing her daughter’s brutal death during a news conference with Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli on Monday.

Fifteen years ago Sunday, Lang was discovered dead in her home on Route 982. She was lying in a pool of blood with her throat slashed from ear to ear.

She was going to school to become a paralegal at the time of her death, Polo said of her daughter in 2018.

Instead of focusing on the sadness, Polo said she’s remembering the best things about her daughter like her love for children and her laughter.

“She was a great kid; if you met her once, you couldn’t forget her,” Polo said. “Her smile, her laugh, you knew she was coming before you even saw her. She was contagious. Her laughter is what everybody remembers the most.”

Still, she said it’s time for justice. A $10,000 reward from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is still available in the case.

“For whoever did this to pay for it. We’ve paid for it every day,” Polo said. “For the last 15 years, we’ve paid for it, now it’s time for somebody else to pay for it and they need to.”

Ziccarelli is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“With modern advancements in science and technology, and some new information in this case, we are hopeful,” she said. “And we’re hoping that somebody out there knows something that they can tell us because someone knows what happened. Someone knows what happened to Samantha and we’re not going to rest until we solve this case.”

She thanked Pennsylvania state police for their commitment to working on the case. Ziccarelli said it “is at the forefront of our minds, it has our 110% commitment.”

“It’s been 15 years,” Polo said. “She needs peace.”

Tips to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers can be called in at 1-800-4PA-TIPS .