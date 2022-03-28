ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Remote Workers: These Towns Are Giving You $10,000 in Cash to Move

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ov5VE_0es9SHrc00

The rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic looks like a permanent trend, and municipalities across the United States are paying attention. Some of them are willing to pay big bucks — $10,000 and more – to convince remote workers to move there.

See: Remote Work: Top 25 Side Gigs To Pursue From Home and How Much They Pay
Find: How the Rise of Remote Work Is Empowering Women

The MakeMyMove website identified several U.S. towns that are offering financial incentives to lure more residents. The incentives range from cash and club memberships to recreation packages and mountain bikes.

Here’s a look at some of the towns listed on the MakeMyMove website , where you’ll find information about requirements and how to apply. In most cases, you will need to be at least 18 years old and either be employed full-time or willing to accept full-time work.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is more of a city than a town, with a population of over 400,000 to rank second in the state behind Oklahoma City. The inTulsa career site has a program that connects technology professionals to employers for both remote and in-office opportunities in engineering, sales, operations, marketing and more. Eligible applicants outside the state of Oklahoma can claim as much as $10,000 in relocation incentives if they are placed in a new position by inTulsa.

Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston is a college community in North Louisiana that is home to Louisiana Tech University and nearby Grambling State University. In addition to a thriving downtown, the area has numerous outdoor recreation options. The community’s incentive package for remote workers who relocate to Ruston includes a $10,000 grant awarded over a three-year period as well as free lifetime Alumni Foundation memberships for returning Louisiana Tech Grambling grads.

Morgantown, West Virginia

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Morgantown is probably best known for being home to West Virginia University. The community is offering remote workers an incentive package worth up to $20,000 – including $12,000 in cash and various gifts and other perks.

Montpelier, Vermont

Vermont’s capital city offers small town charm with big city amenities that include award-winning museums, restaurants and craft breweries. Under Montpelier’s incentive program, remote workers can receive up to $5,000 per year for up to two years. Applicants who move and become full-time employees of a Vermont business are eligible for up to $7,500.

Lewisburg, West Virginia

This is another Blue Ridge Mountain town that offers scenic views and a low cost of living. The Ascend WV Remote Worker Program is offering an incentive package to remote workers that is similar to the one offered by Morgantown. It includes $12,000 in cash as well as free outdoor recreation packages and other incentives for a total value of more than $20,000.

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Find: IRS Reminds Taxpayers Gig Work Must Be Reported, Provides Record-Keeping Guidance

Northwest Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas is home to several towns, including Fayetteville, Bentonville and Huntsville. You’ll find plenty to do in the area, especially in terms of outdoor activities. The incentive package for remote workers who move to the region includes $10,000 and a mountain bike valued at $750, for a total value of $10,750.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Remote Workers: These Towns Are Giving You $10,000 in Cash to Move

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Drawing remote workers to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Lauren Shields, a content strategist for a major tech company, moved to Bloomington just six weeks ago. She was enticed by incentives offered by the city to relocate there through the MakeMyMove platform. Indianapolis-based TMap LLC launched the company in 2020 to connect remote workers to communities hoping to attract talent.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
travelnoire.com

Top Living Destinations for Remote Workers in 2022

When the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off in 2020, many businesses and companies sent their employees to work-from-home to help limit the spread of the virus and to encourage social distancing. Two years later, remote work is still very popular not only for companies but for small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to still make a living while residing in the destination of their choice.
LIFESTYLE
FOX59

New program offers remote workers incentives to move to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A new program is bringing people from all over the country and even from other countries to relocate right here in the Hoosier State.  Bloomington Remote is offering people incentives to move there.  The program was featured by a new company, MakeMyMove, which is aimed at connecting remote workers to new communities.  […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

Target to pay workers with $24 an hour

Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with […]
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech University#Remote Workers#Intulsa
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
WSAZ

Car tax refunds start being processed Monday

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Refund checks start going out Monday, February 28, for those who may have overpaid on their car taxes in 2022 before Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order to curb the impact of inflation on car values. “We were looking at a 40% vehicle tax...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Costco
moneytalksnews.com

5 Ways to Fill Your Pantry With Free Food

Most people know about food banks and food stamps. In 2021 alone, the nonprofit Feeding America distributed nearly 8 billion pounds of food through its food-bank network, and over 21 million households benefited from the federal food stamp program (now officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). But these...
FAIRBANKS, AK
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Walmart Employees Share What They Wish Customers Knew

Anyone who's ever worked in retail can tell you that customers can be both vital parts to your success and the bane of your existence. You may be helping a sweet old lady with her groceries or you may be trying to deal with an irate woman in baggy sweats trying to haggle for imaginary deals. In a place that serves nearly 240 million customers alone each week (via Statista), employees of Walmart from the deli counter to the electronics department are no strangers to dealing with customers both good and bad. With 1.6 million associates in the U.S. (via Walmart), Walmart employees have a pretty daunting task of doing their job and keeping their customers satisfied.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
119K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy