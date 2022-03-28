ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas school lockdown: Shooting forces Dallas school to close doors

 1 day ago
DALLAS — A Dallas ISD elementary school was placed on lockdown by the district's police department on Monday, according to the district. Dallas police...

Richard Scott Hamilton
1d ago

the shooting was NOT at the school. just in the area. so they locked the school down to be safe.

