Texas school lockdown: Shooting forces Dallas school to close doors

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man convicted of raping and murdering multiple women, including several in North Texas, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole this morning after pleading guilty to a 2017 Fort Worth murder. Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty on Mar. 18 to the rape and murder of Molly Jane Matheson, 22, of Fort Worth after she was found dead on April 10, 2017 by her mother after she did not report to work. Kimbro and Matheson had dated when she attended the University of Arkansas, but they had not been in a relationship for years when she was...

