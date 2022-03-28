ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Winning $25,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off sold on Belair Road; winning $10,000 tickets sold in Middle River, Essex

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEVWe_0es9Qs0j00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was another big week for Maryland Lottery players in and around the Nottingham area.

Last week’s big winners include :

  • $50,000 Powerball ticket sold on March 26 at Quick Mart , 8604 Loch Raven Boulevard, Towson (unclaimed as of March 28)
  • $25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold on March 26 at Perry Hall Liquors, 8673 Belair Road, Nottingham (unclaimed as of March 28)
  • $10,000 $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off, Compass Beer Pump, 3 Compass Road, Middle River
  • $10,000 $10,000 Lucky scratch-off, Weis Markets, 165 Oriville Road, Essex
  • $10,000 $10,000 Lucky scratch-off, Dutch Liquors, 2325 Cleanleigh Drive, Parkville
  • $10,000 $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off, BBX Liquors, 2013 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps . Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com .

Photo via Pexels

The post Winning $25,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off sold on Belair Road; winning $10,000 tickets sold in Middle River, Essex appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Maryland lottery player wins $50,000 using mom's birthday numbers

March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
BALTIMORE, MD
WITN

Wilson woman wins $100k on scratch-off ticket

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A $20 scratch-off ticket ended with a big pay day for a Wilson woman. The NC Education Lottery says Phyllis Crowder tried her luck on a scratch-off ticket and ended up winning a $100,000 prize. After taxes, she took home $71,016. Crowder bought her ticket...
WILSON, NC
NottinghamMD.com

New Wawa in Perry Hall sells winning $67,866 Md. Lottery FAST PLAY ticket; winning $50,000 tickets sold in Carney, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was quite a week for Maryland Lottery players in and around the Nottingham area. A player in Perry Hall bought a Fast Play ticket on March 19 that is worth $67,866 and winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Carney and Middle River. In all, 30 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and … Continue reading "New Wawa in Perry Hall sells winning $67,866 Md. Lottery FAST PLAY ticket; winning $50,000 tickets sold in Carney, Middle River" The post New Wawa in Perry Hall sells winning $67,866 Md. Lottery FAST PLAY ticket; winning $50,000 tickets sold in Carney, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle River, MD
City
Parkville, MD
City
Essex, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Edgewood, MD
City
Towson, MD
City
Nottingham, MD
Nottingham, MD
Lifestyle
WMDT.com

Four winning lottery tickets sold on Eastern Shore last week

MARYLAND – The Maryland Lottery says four winning tickets were sold on the Eastern Shore between March 7th and 13th. Two $10,000 winning tickets were sold locally; one at the Shore Stop located at 63 Richardson Avenue in Crisfield, and the other at the Delmar Exxon, located at 8600 Ocean Highway in Delmar. Both tickets have been claimed.
DELMAR, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Winning $50,000 Pick 5 ticket sold on Belair Road, winning $35, 087 RACETRAX ticket sold on Pulaski Highway

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was a big week for Maryland Lottery players in and around the Nottingham area. In all, 26 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and the Maryland Lottery paid more than $29.4 million in prizes in the seven days ending March 13th. Officials say a winning $50,000 PICK 5 ticket was sold on … Continue reading "Winning $50,000 Pick 5 ticket sold on Belair Road, winning $35, 087 RACETRAX ticket sold on Pulaski Highway" The post Winning $50,000 Pick 5 ticket sold on Belair Road, winning $35, 087 RACETRAX ticket sold on Pulaski Highway appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WTAJ

$184K winning lottery ticket sold in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000 was sold at a Bedford retailer on Tuesday, March 15. The top prize $184,671 Magni-Find Money ticket was sold at Coen Markets along 6371 Lincoln Highway, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The store will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket. With prizes […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Lottery#Smartphone App#The Lottery#Belair Road#Powerball#Quick Mart#Gold Rush#Compass Beer Pump#Weis Markets#Dutch#Pexels
WITN

Pitt County woman wins big on scratch-off lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman from Eastern Carolina celebrates her $100,000 scratch-off win. Rita Roberson of Grifton tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Roberson bought her lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from EZ Pass Tobacco & Vape on Phillips Road in Kinston....
PITT COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

$300K lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach lottery player won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket and is now tackling their bucket list. “It’s a lifestyle change for sure,” said the winner, who did not wish to be identified. He scratched the ticket inside the Easy Stop Grocery on Highway 544 in Myrtle Beach and says he almost passed […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River woman claims $35,087 Racetrax prize

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A Middle River woman has come forward to claim her Racetrax prize. On March 11, Valerie Megginson, 62, won $35,087 playing the Maryland Lottery horse racing game. A regular when it comes to playing Pick 4 and Racetrax, Valerie sometimes waits to watch the animated horses round the track after buying her tickets. She also sometimes leaves the … Continue reading "Middle River woman claims $35,087 Racetrax prize" The post Middle River woman claims $35,087 Racetrax prize appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Fox 19

Winning lottery ticket worth $25K a year for life sold in NKY

CRITTENDEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A winning “Lucky for Life” ticket worth $25,000 a year for life was sold in Crittenden, Ky., according to lottery officials. The winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Lucky Ball to win the game’s second prize. The...
CRITTENDEN, KY
The Herald-Mail

Washington County man wins lottery scratch-off's top prize

A Rohrersville man recently won $50,000 through a Maryland Lottery scratch-off game after buying some tickets on a whim while getting gas, according to the Maryland Lottery. Dennis Manning, 44, won one of the Ca$h to Go! game's top $50,000 prizes, according to a Lottery news release. Seven $50,000 prizes remained in that game as of Monday morning, according to the agency's website.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River woman cashes in with winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—On Friday, the Maryland Lottery’s Pick 5 game gave a 66-year-old Middle River woman a big, $25,000 win. The Baltimore County resident cashed in on the March 18 midday drawing using the numbers 1, 8, 9, 7 and 5. “I was just bewildered when I saw it,” she said. “I had just been talking to my brother on … Continue reading "Middle River woman cashes in with winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket" The post Middle River woman cashes in with winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Makers of Maryland to hold grand opening on THE AVENUE at White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Makers of Maryland will be celebrating the grand opening of their new seasonal home on THE AVENUE at White Marsh in May. A grand opening event will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Makers of Maryland will be taking up residency in the small shop space next to Bandito’s from May through October, with plans … Continue reading "Makers of Maryland to hold grand opening on THE AVENUE at White Marsh" The post Makers of Maryland to hold grand opening on THE AVENUE at White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Stabbing reported on Loch Raven Boulevard

TOWSON, MD—Police are responding to a Thursday evening stabbing in the Towson/Hillendale area. The incident was reported at just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Loch Raven Boulevard at Glen Keith Boulevard. Initial reports indicate that the victim is a juvenile. There has been no word on their condition. There is currently a heavy police presence in the area. The post Stabbing reported on Loch Raven Boulevard appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Improvement projects under way along Belair Road in Perry Hall, Kingsville

UPDATE: Patching will also be taking place along Philadelphia Road between New Forge Road and Ebenezer Road. Original story below… ———- NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced two projects to improve road conditions in Perry Hall and Kingsville. Along U.S. Route 1 (Belair Road) from Chapel Road to Honeygo Boulevard, the state’s contractor will be implementing pavement … Continue reading "Improvement projects under way along Belair Road in Perry Hall, Kingsville" The post Improvement projects under way along Belair Road in Perry Hall, Kingsville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
KINGSVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy