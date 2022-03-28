Winning $25,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off sold on Belair Road; winning $10,000 tickets sold in Middle River, Essex

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was another big week for Maryland Lottery players in and around the Nottingham area.

Last week’s big winners include :

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on March 26 at Quick Mart , 8604 Loch Raven Boulevard, Towson (unclaimed as of March 28)

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold on March 26 at Perry Hall Liquors, 8673 Belair Road, Nottingham (unclaimed as of March 28)

$10,000 $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off, Compass Beer Pump, 3 Compass Road, Middle River

$10,000 $10,000 Lucky scratch-off, Weis Markets, 165 Oriville Road, Essex

$10,000 $10,000 Lucky scratch-off, Dutch Liquors, 2325 Cleanleigh Drive, Parkville

$10,000 $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off, BBX Liquors, 2013 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps . Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com .

Photo via Pexels

