New Orleans, LA

NOFD battles Algiers apartment fire

By LBJ, Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Emergency responders were on-scene as NOFD battled a house fire in Algiers Monday afternoon.

WGNO crews responded to the scene and identified the location as the corner of Westbend Parkway and Vespasian Boulevard.

Man arrested in connection to February Hollygrove shooting

The New Orleans Fire Department reported that they responded to a report of a fire in an apartment complex at 2110 Westbend Parkway.

The first fire truck arrived at 11:54 a.m. according to NOFD.

As the fire engulfed the majority of the building, a second alarm was called shortly after.

Firefighters began a search to remove all the residents in the complex.

After the building was cleared, the flames continued to spread and NOFD called for a third alarm.

According to NOFD, the fire was under control by 1:45 p.m.

It took 27 fire trucks and 58 firefighters to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

WGNO

WGNO

