Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 3-9

Tri-City Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 3: Actor Marsha Mason is 80. Singer Wayne Newton is 80. Singer Tony Orlando is 78. Singer Richard Thompson is 73. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 72. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 66. Actor Alec Baldwin is 64. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 63. Comedian-actor...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Ciara joins The Color Purple movie musical as adult version of Halle Bailey's Nettie

The Color Purple movie musical has enlisted Ciara's platinum-certified vocal chops. EW can exclusively reveal that the "Goodies" and "Level Up" performer has joined the cast of producers Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple musical stage production. The 36-year-old will star as the adult version of Nettie, with fellow recording artist and The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey previously announced as portraying the younger version of the character.
MOVIES
Vibe

Ciara, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, & More Join Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie

Click here to read the full article. Just when you thought the cast of The Color Purple musical couldn’t get any better, new members have been announced. On Tuesday (March 22), it was reported that Ciara is set to play adult Nettie. It was previously announced that Halle Bailey will play young Nettie. Outside of her music career, Ciara does have a host of acting roles under her belt including starring roles in MTV’s All You’ve Got (2006), Mama, I Want to Sing! (2011), and That’s My Boy (2012). She also landed a guest appearance on Season 6 of BET’s The Game.More from...
MOVIES
rolling out

Morris Chestnut shares photos from set of ‘Best Man’ series

Urbanites were simmering with excitement after learning that the romantic classic, The Best Man franchise, is now being adapted into a TV drama series. The announcement for the TV show, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” was first made in early 2021 by director Malcolm D. Lee. Later in the year, one of the film’s stars, Nia Long, confirmed that the old crew will return to reprise their roles.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Is Getting A Cannes Tribute 30 Years To The Day After He Presented The Palme d’Or (And Top Gun: Maverick Is Involved)

1992 was a notable year for Tom Cruise, and not just because he acted alongside Jack Nicholson in the Academy Award-nominated A Few Good Men. That was also the year Cruise starred opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman in Far and Away, which was screened at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. It was at that same event where the actor presented the Palme d’Or to Best Intentions, and 30 years later, Cruise is heading back there, with his new movie Top Gun: Maverick being involved in the proceedings.
MOVIES
Deadline

Eric Roberts Reteams With Danny Trejo On ‘Alone Today’; The Boylan Sisters Wrap On ‘Identity Crisis’; Katie Cassidy Gears Up For ‘Daddy ISSUES’; Jenny Slate Gets SFFILM Tributes; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Eric Roberts (The Righteous Gemstones) is reteaming with his Runaway Train co-star Danny Trejo as part of the cast of Alone Today, an upcoming crime drama from director Wendy Wilkins, which will also star Shannon Elizabeth and Frank Whaley. The film tells the story of a woman (Elizabeth) in an abusive relationship with a dirty detective (Roberts) who is helping move sex trafficked girls coming over the Mexican Border. When attempting to save just one truckload before “disappearing forever,” everything goes horribly wrong and she decides to take a different path. The project...
MOVIES
Tri-City Herald

Daveed Diggs breaks down the ‘unfathomable’ idea behind ‘Snowpiercer’s’ season finale

LOS ANGELES — "We're doing the coolest s— right now," says Daveed Diggs. It can be a challenge to stay on topic when it comes to the Tony- and Grammy-award-winning actor-musician-writer. Especially when he's calling to talk about one thing from the set of another while doing yet another thing — we were interrupted by someone administering a COVID test. ("Hold on, I need to get a thing shoved up my nose." King. He didn't even cough.)
TV SERIES
Tri-City Herald

OJ Simpson thinks Will Smith went a little too far

O.J. Simpson says he understands what Will Smith was feeling when he violently lashed out against Chris Rock — but he thinks the “Concussion” actor went too far. The 74-year-old former football star said on Twitter Tuesday that he’s been asked about Smith smacking Rock on stage at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony after the Oscar winning actor took exception to a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife. Smith has since apologized.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Sony's Madame Web

Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney is set to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, a new Spider-Man spin-off from Sony Pictures. Not many details have been released about the upcoming film, leaving comic book fans with many questions. Madame Web, who made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 back in 1980, is typically is portrayed as an elderly woman with psychic abilities. In the comics, as well as the 1990s Spider-Man animated series, the mysterious hero rarely ever leaves her spider throne and hardly interacts with any of Marvel’s heroes or villains. It's possible that the cinematic adaptation will provide a backstory for the mystic and dive deep into her past, with Johnson playing both a young and old version of the character.
MOVIES
Collider

Venus and Serena Williams, J.K. Simmons, and More Round Out This Year's Academy Awards Presenters

The Oscars are only a few days away, and in the past week we have slowly started to learn who was going to be presenters at this year’s show. Now producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have announced the final group of presenters, including Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Rachel Zegler.
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Screen at Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” has been cleared for takeoff with a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival. As Variety predicted earlier this month, the “Top Gun” sequel will screen during the French fest, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. More from Variety.
MOVIES

