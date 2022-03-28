ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; SAIC Profit Tops Views

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow dropping around 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,761.39 while the NASDAQ rose 0.35% to 14,218.85. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.05% to 4,545.49. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares...

