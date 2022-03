STURGIS — The bats were on fire at the season opener for the Sturgis Brown Scoopers, who scored 21 runs in two innings against the Douglas Patriots Thursday, in Sturgis. “We played well, and what I was really proud of was the quality at bats that we were able to have throughout,” said Bryn Biancalana, Sturgis Brown’s baseball coach. “It is easy in the games when you are ahead to swing at bad pitches, and I was really proud of our guys for having the discipline at bats, all but just one or two, and that is something we really can work with.”

STURGIS, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO