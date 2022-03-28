ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man arrested in connection to February Hollygrove shooting

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ps3w_0es9PAeK00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A man was arrested on Sunday, March 27 after detectives say he was involved in a shooting that occurred in Hollygrove in February.

NOPD reports 26-year-old Shane J. McShane was arrested for attempted murder in connection to the shooting in which one person was hospitalized.

Woman wanted after 7th Ward stabbing, NOPD reports

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, February 11, NOPD reports a 25-year-old man was walking to his car in the 3600 block of Hollygrove Street when another vehicle stopped in the block. It was then that two male suspects reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and started shooting at the man.

The victim was struck multiple times.

NOPD reports the suspects then left the scene. It is unclear why the shots were fired.

According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, the victim’s parents recalled hearing gunshots and went outside to investigate when they discovered their child had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

WATCH: Massive crowds cause trouble in Panama City Beach

Detectives say an investigation led them to identify McShane as one of the offenders in the case. He was arrested at his home without incident on Sunday.

WGNO

WGNO

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

