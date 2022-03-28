ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China's worst COVID-19 outbreak leads to 5-day lockdown in Shanghai

By Scripps National
3 News Now
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI, China — China’s largest city is under a COVID-19 lockdown as of Monday. 26 million people live in Shanghai, which is dealing with the country’s worst COVID-19...

www.3newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Covid 19 Outbreak#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
MedicalXpress

China locks down millions more as COVID spreads

China on Sunday imposed stay-at-home orders on millions more people in the country's northeast as it battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years. The country has largely kept the virus at bay since it brought to heel its initial outbreak in 2020 using targeted lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

China battles multiple outbreaks, driven by stealth omicron

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The “stealth omicron” variant is fueling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years, with 1,337 local cases tallied across the mainland. The majority were in far northeastern Jilin province, which banned most people from leaving the province and mobilized military reservists to help keep order and get residents tested. In Shanghai, authorities are locking down individual buildings rather than the whole city, but cases are rising. Numbers in mainland China are still low relative to Europe, the U.S., or even the city of Hong Kong. But China had seen very few infections since its strict Wuhan lockdown two years ago. The government is maintaining its zero-tolerance strategy to stop the virus quickly with lockdowns and quarantines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

China's Shenzhen City Says Lifts COVID Curbs on Offices, Factories - CCTV

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Shenzhen city said it would allow offices and factories to restart operations from Monday and that public transport would also resume, after residents in the city completed three rounds of COVID-19 testing, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Government officials told a press conference that the epidemic situation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China’s politics have wrecked its markets

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Accumulated political and diplomatic errors are trashing valuations at listed Chinese companies. Although officials belatedly snapped into action on Wednesday, having spent the last few years taking investors for granted, Beijing will struggle to reassure them now. While the war in Ukraine has...
ECONOMY
Washington Times

China battles worst COVID-19 surge since early days in Wuhan

China is battling some of its worst COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the crisis, forcing Beijing to shutter a major manufacturing hub in the south while residents of a northern province have been told not to leave or travel. The lockdown in Jilin Province, which borders Russia and North...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy