At an awards ceremony on March 14 the El Dorado County School Boards Association recognized school board and community members for their 2021 contributions. County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ed Manansala facilitated the presentations and noted, “After an extraordinary two years, it is a pleasure to be together again and to recognize and celebrate the work of all the leaders in the room tonight. Congratulations to all of our award recipients!”

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO