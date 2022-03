Savannah VOICE Festival has announced the appointment of a new board of trustees member, Daniel “Danny” Cohen. Cohen graduated from Presbyterian College with a voice performance degree in 1982 and earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina in 1985. He has earned an AV preeminent rating from Martindale- Hubbell and a listing in The Best Lawyers in America for work in the practice area of Alternative Dispute Resolution since 2008.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 17 DAYS AGO