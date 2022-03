ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rideshare driver is dead after being hit by a freight train near downtown Duluth around 5:25 a.m. March 17. According to the Duluth Police Department, the rideshare vehicle became stuck while driving across the tracks near Main and Hardy streets. A passenger inside the vehicle was able to jump out of the vehicle when they saw the train coming. However, the driver continued to try to get his vehicle off the tracks and was struck and killed by the train.

DULUTH, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO