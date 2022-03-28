ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police find body in hunt for missing student, 21, who vanished on night out after being separated from friends

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Police have a body in the hunt for a missing student who vanished on a night out after being separated from friends.

Joseph Derbisz, 21, was last seen at a University of Birmingham nightclub in the early hours of Sunday and a body was later recovered nearby where he went missing.

The body was found near a car park, often used as a shortcut by students, just 250m from the late night venue by campus security guards this afternoon.

Officers are still waiting on formal identification but believe it is the third year mechanical engineering student.

West Midlands Police are not treating the death as supicious and say their thoughts remain with Joesph's loved ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RblYG_0es9OeXh00
A body was found just 250m from the university's Guild of Students by campus security guards this afternoon, pictured the cordoned off scene. Formal identification is yet to take place but officers believe it is the third year student
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caeOm_0es9OeXh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3zUu_0es9OeXh00

Fire crews were called in to recover the body from near to a car park.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: 'Officers searching for missing Joseph Derbisz have sadly found the body of a man off Edgbaston Park Road, Birmingham, today.

'The 21-year-old was last seen in the early hours of yesterday.

'Although formal identification has yet to take place, Joseph's family have been informed.

'We are not treating the death as suspicious and our sympathies remain with his family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsgOC_0es9OeXh00
West Midlands police found the body of a man off Edgbaston Park Road, Birmingham, today, pictured the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmlct_0es9OeXh00
Joseph failed to make it home after leaving Fab N Fresh, in the Selly Oak area of the city, at around 3.30am on Saturday, March 26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxvuQ_0es9OeXh00
A body was found near a car park, pictured, off Edgbaston Park Road, Birmingham, often used as a cut-through by students, shortly after midday

Joseph failed to make it home after leaving Fab N Fresh, run by the Guild of Students, in the Selly Oak area of the city, at around 3.30am.

The alarm was raised when he did not turn up to visit his family in Rugby, Warwickshire, for Mother's Day.

Friends told police that the sudden disappearance of Joseph, who studied mechanical engineering, was 'completely out of character for him'.

They revealed it was 'very unlike him not to come home' and they were 'extremely worried.'

Police enlisted the help of a drone and helicopter to try and track Joseph's movements.

But a body was found near a car park, often used as a cut-through by students, shortly after midday.

Comments / 3

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

323K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing four-year-old girl who vanished from a backyard while playing with her neighbour's dogs - as search enters second night

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a four-year-old girl who disappeared from her mother's backyard in remote Tasmania. Shayla Phillips vanished from her mother's backyard in Stormlea, southeast of Hobart, while playing with a neighbour's two dogs at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Tasmanian Police have since launched an extensive search for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Relieved mother of Shayla Phillips says the four-year-old is fine but for scratches and bruises after the little girl went missing for two nights in remote bushland, as she thanks 'the whole of Tasmania'

A four-year-old Tasmanian girl found after spending two nights in remote bushland is well despite a few bruises, scratches and bites, her relieved mum says. Shayla Phillips was located about a kilometre from where she was last seen on the Tasman Peninsula, on Friday afternoon. About 100 people were involved...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#University Of Birmingham#The Guild Of Students
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Grandma Kills 3-Year-Old She Just Adopted in Tragic Accident

A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl who ran out of the house to greet her grandmother while she was parking the car was pinned and killed in a tragic accident. Police say the 46-year-old driver, who had just adopted her granddaughter, did not see her run to the car and open the door. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the child was then pinned between the open door and a tree as the grandmother continued parking in reverse. When she realized what happened, she jumped out and was injured trying to help the girl. “It’s an absolute tragedy, there’s nothing more to be said about it,” Pace told Fox29. “It’s not something that was intentional in any way, it was just a tragic set of circumstances that lead to the death of this poor, innocent little girl.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
People

Family Breaks Silence After Billionaire's Son Died in Accident Trying to Save Fiancée: 'Tremendous Loss'

The family of Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez has issued a statement following his death over the weekend. "During a fishing tournament, Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez's fiancée fell into the water and he jumped in to save her," the family says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "While she was able to return to the boat safely, Juan Carlos was hit by the propeller and did not survive the injury."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack

The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy