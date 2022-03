Chicken wings are the quintessential bar food menu item. When correctly cooked, they're perfectly crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside, and are drenched in that delicious sauce that makes every bite an explosion of heat and flavor. Be they fried or smoked, gourmet or cheap, a good chicken wing pairs perfectly with celery, bleu cheese or ranch, and a cold one. The allure of those crispy and tender morsels is enough to make you want to have them again the next day! But when you pop open that clamshell Styrofoam container and reheat those bad boys, the result is a tough, chewy, almost dry texture with a soggy, barely edible breading. What went wrong?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO