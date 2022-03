Bail call: Ohio House Republicans have introduced a proposed constitutional amendment that would require judges in the state to consider a criminal defendant’s risk to public safety when setting bail. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, the proposal, which would make the November ballot if lawmakers pass it by August, could help the three Republican candidates for Supreme Court this year. The three GOP candidates each dissented from a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year, reducing a murder defendant’s bail by $1 million, finding that it’s unconstitutional to intentionally set bail too high for a defendant to pay it.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO