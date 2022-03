Over the last few weeks, deep inhales have confirmed that skunks are back in action in the Hudson Valley. Sure, you have a chance of seeing these smelly striped fellas year 'round, but with their mating season kicking off recently, they are A-C-T-I-V-E. And when they're not busy knockin' paws or getting hit by cars, they may be getting ready to spray you or your pet. They're not jerks or anything, but their stinky defense mechanism can leave a lasting stench, especially if you don't know the proper way to clean up afterwards. The secret? Don't start with water.

HUDSON, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO