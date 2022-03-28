Snow Squall Warning issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:07:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm . The next statement will be issued by Monday morning. Target Area: Bladen; Cumberland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina...South Carolina Cape Fear River At William O Huske Lock And Dam 3 affecting Bladen and Cumberland Counties. Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee affecting Marion and Florence Counties. Black Creek At Quinby affecting Florence and Darlington Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in North Carolina Cape Fear River At Elizabethtown affecting Bladen County. For the Cape Fear River...including William O Huske Lock And Dam 3, Elizabethtown, Lock And Dam 1...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Great Pee Dee River...including Pee Dee...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cape Fear River At William O Huske Lock And Dam 3. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 45.0 feet, Flood waters will affect lowlands along the east bank of the river with some minor overflow along the west bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 36.7 feet by Friday evening. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Cape Fear River William O Huske Lock & Dam 42.0 44.1 Sun 8 pm EDT 38.2 36.7 36.6

