Hunterdon County, NJ

Snow Squall Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Ocean; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for North central Ocean County in southern New Jersey Southeastern...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Somerset Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Hunterdon, Mercer, northwestern Burlington, south central Somerset, southwestern Middlesex, east central Montgomery, southeastern Bucks and northeastern Philadelphia Counties through 930 PM EDT At 906 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Hope to Northeast Philadelphia. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Ewing, Princeton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Cranbury, Pennington, Beverly, Rockledge, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown and Hopewell. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 345 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 34 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 49 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 23:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS .Low pressure is currently exiting through the Canadian Maritimes. Light snow is coming to an end over the lower terrain, with showers continuing through tonight in the mountains. Increasing wind gusts may lead to a few power outages with wet, sticky snow on tree limbs. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central and western Maine. Portions of central and northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier THIS MESSAGE IS FOR TEST PURPOSES ONLY THIS IS A TEST MESSAGE. END OF THE 2022 WEST VIRGINIA STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL The Practice Tornado Warning has expired, and the 2022 West Virginia Tornado Drill has ended. We thank all who participated, and hope your safety preparedness programs worked properly. If you have any questions about severe weather safety preparedness, please contact your nearest National Weather Service Office, or local Office of Emergency Management for assistance. Repeating...the practice Tornado Warning and 2022 West Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill have ended. THIS IS A TEST MESSAGE. THIS IS A TEST MESSAGE. DO NOT TAKE ACTION BASED ON THIS MESSAGE.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Southeast Middlesex; Suffolk; Western Norfolk DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Eastern Massachusetts and the Greater Boston area. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Somerset County. Maximum snowfall on the ridgetops. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 15:53:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-03-13 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth SLIPPERY TRAVEL PERSISTS THROUGH MIDNIGHT Snow will be tapering off in the next hour, but hazardous driving conditions may persist on snow covered roadways through midnight. Expect conditions to improve as strong winds and low dewpoints help dry out paved surfaces.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset A shower with strong wind gusts will impact portions of southeastern Somerset, southern Worcester and northern Accomack Counties through 700 PM EDT At 622 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a shower over Westover, or 7 miles south of Princess Anne, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This showers will be near Pocomoke City and West Pocomoke around 635 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this shower include Horntown, Boxiron, Oriole, Cokesbury, Goodwill, Public Landing, Fairmount, Upper Hill, Greenbackville and Rehobeth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
#Central New Jersey#Southern New Jersey#New Jersey Turnpike#Interstate 195
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Miami, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in west central Ohio Southern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Englewood, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dayton, Huber Heights, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, West Milton, Clayton, Union, Brookville, Phillipsburg, Casstown, Ludlow Falls, Ginghamsburg, Phoneton, Northview, Pyrmont, Dayton International Airport and Garland. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 18 and 34. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 62 and 73. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Greene; Washington TORNADO WATCH 67 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA ALLEGHENY GREENE WASHINGTON IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA BEAVER IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA MARION MONONGALIA WETZEL IN THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA BROOKE HANCOCK MARSHALL OHIO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALIQUIPPA, AMBRIDGE, BEAVER FALLS, CANONSBURG, FAIRMONT, FOLLANSBEE, MONACA, MORGANTOWN, MOUNDSVILLE, NEW MARTINSVILLE, PITTSBURGH METRO AREA, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBURG, WEIRTON, WELLSBURG, AND WHEELING.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fayette, Franklin, Noble, Steuben, Union, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Noble; Steuben; Union; Wayne; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ALLEN BLACKFORD DELAWARE DE KALB FAYETTE FRANKLIN HENRY HUNTINGTON JAY LAGRANGE NOBLE RANDOLPH RUSH STEUBEN UNION WAYNE WELLS WHITLEY
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Newport News, James City, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Newport News; James City; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Newport News, James City and York. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas including area roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 937 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in additional flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newport News, Williamsburg, Gloucester Point, Grove, Busch Gardens, Lee Hall, Carver Gardens, York Terrace, Kings Point, U.s. Naval Weapons, and Lackey. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, RIPLEY, DEARBORN AND SWITZERLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 145 PM EDT At 107 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near North Vernon to 6 miles southwest of Madison, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Batesville, Aurora, Versailles, Milan, Vevay, Osgood, Dillsboro, Moores Hill, Guilford, Wilmington, Pleasant, Manchester, Sunman, Hartford, St. Leon, Holton, Fairview, Napoleon, Millhousen and Aberdeen. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 150 and 166. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
