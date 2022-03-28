ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osawatomie firefighter dies in single-vehicle crash

By Jack Anstine
 1 day ago
An Osawatomie, Kansas, firefighter died following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, according to the Osawatomie Fire Department.

Firefighter Josh Coffelt was not in the line of duty at the time of the fatal crash. The collision took place near East 335th Street and Crescent Hill Road in Miami County, the fire department said.

The Miami County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash, and according to Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Coffelt was with the department for two years.

"Our prayers are with his family. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated for his family as well as the OZFD family," the department said in the post.

