Shreveport, LA

National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

By BPT Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shreveport Vet Center is honored to present a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin and Presidential...

allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Adelbert Waldron, The Deadliest Sniper Of The Vietnam War

During his single deployment in Vietnam, Staff Sergeant Adelbert F. Waldron III made 109 confirmed kills in just six months, making him the most lethal sniper in the history of the U.S. Army. Adelbert Waldron preferred working in the shadows. During the Vietnam War, he became the conflict’s most prolific...
MILITARY
AFP

Eisenhower, Powell, Tubman among possible names for US Army bases

Former president Dwight D. Eisenhower, general Colin Powell and abolitionist Harriet Tubman are among the names under consideration as the US Army moves to rename nine bases honoring military figures of the pro-slavery Civil War South. The commission retained 87 names for final consideration including those of Eisenhower, the 34th US president and supreme commander of allied forces in Europe during World War II; Powell, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state; and Tubman, who helped slaves escape to freedom through the Underground Railroad.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s the list of 87 potential new names for confederate-named Army posts

The federal Naming Commission has released a list of 87 potential names for nine posts named for Confederate generals. The list—which includes historical military figures, recent Medal of Honor recipients, and more—was drawn from a total of 3,670 unique names among the 34,000-plus submissions the congressionally mandated commission received via its website and during members’ visits to the posts and surrounding communities, according to a Thursday press release.
MILITARY
Army Times

These are the contenders for rebranding Army posts with Confederate namesakes

The Confederate renaming commission has narrowed down tens of thousands of recommendations into a list of about 100 new namesakes for nine Army posts originally named in honor of Confederate troops. Some of them will be familiar to anyone who has followed along on the renaming saga, including Roy Benavidez,...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
WMAZ

Veteran flies high for 100th birthday

CAMDEN, S.C. — Retired Major General Tom Rew is back on the ground after celebrating part of his 100th birthday in the sky. "It was a lot of fun," Rew said "It's been a long time between one touch down to another." Flying is a love he shares with...
MILITARY
Army Times

1st Cav soldier killed in Fort Irwin training accident

A soldier with the 1st Cavalry Division was killed March 10 following an accident at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr. was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, at the time of his death. He was 23 years old.
FORT IRWIN, CA
WTAJ

Military community honors four Marines killed during training exercise in Norway

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the community continues to heal following the crash that killed four Marines in Norway, memorials are popping up on and off bases around Eastern North Carolina. 9OYS got to speak with some Marines that knew the fallen personally and visit the memorials. Four pairs of boots, four American flags, four […]
MILITARY
Army Times

VA’s caregiver review would’ve booted 90% of young vets from program

Veterans Affairs officials were on pace to boot 90% of post-9/11 veterans receiving caregivers benefits as part of an ongoing overhaul of the support program before announcing a moratorium on dismissals this week, according to new data released by the department. The figure is far above the 33% estimate VA...
MILITARY
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

State Of The City | Fireworks Location Discussion | Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

Yesterday Naperville mayor Steve Chirico gave his first in-person State of the City address since 2019. He told the crowd at the Embassy Suites the city’s economy is in good shape, recovering to pre-pandemic levels, and in some cases, surpassing them. He applauded the city’s quick response after an EF3 tornado struck Naperville last June. And he acknowledged several city leaders for their contributions. Looking ahead, Chirico said with this strong financial base, now is the time to be bold, embracing new technology and amenities, and improving the city’s infrastructure.
NAPERVILLE, IL

