National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

Yesterday Naperville mayor Steve Chirico gave his first in-person State of the City address since 2019. He told the crowd at the Embassy Suites the city’s economy is in good shape, recovering to pre-pandemic levels, and in some cases, surpassing them. He applauded the city’s quick response after an EF3 tornado struck Naperville last June. And he acknowledged several city leaders for their contributions. Looking ahead, Chirico said with this strong financial base, now is the time to be bold, embracing new technology and amenities, and improving the city’s infrastructure.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO