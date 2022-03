BARKHAMSTED — Local seniors elected a new Barkhamsted Senior Center Board of Directors for 2022-24. Re-elected officers include President Dave Roberts, Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Silverio, Director of Kitchen Operations Julie Sullivan, Director of Hospitality Rosemarie Caine and Immediate Past President Sharon Lynes. New officers are Vice President/Director of Facilities Donna McGrane, Director of Activities George Washington, and Directors At-Large Bonnie and Dean Reynolds. In addition, the board reappointed Debbie Washington as the monthly All About Us Barkhamsted Senior Center newsletter editor.

