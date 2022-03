MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO