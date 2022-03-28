West Valley city looks to expand, grow airport with commercial and aviation

There's going to be a lot of new pizza stores opening.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. Arizona is no stranger to the flock of snowbirds that come to the state during the winter. And many might have started visiting the Copper State for parts of the year but now remain full-time. The influx of midwesterners has brought with it an assortment of restaurants, all to varying levels of success. Chicago-style pizza restaurants attempted to gain traction in metro Phoenix, but the style has failed to catch on. However, a new Midwest pizza chain is making the shift to metro Phoenix, and it is hoping for better success.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO