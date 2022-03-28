Meet New Jersey Dancer Featured On Lizzo’s New Amazon Prime Reality Show

"The joy is infectious," says Robyn Bahr of Lizzo's Amazon reality competition. "Executive produced and hosted by superstar pop singer/fashion icon/occasional flautist Lizzo, the reality series follows 13 plus-size women vying, first, to become Lizzo’s backup dancers at the 2021 Bonnaroo music festival, and then, hopefully, her sacred, anointed backup dancers on her upcoming tour. They aspire to be the proverbial Big Grrrls of the title." Bahr adds that Lizzo is a natural as a reality host: "Lizzo, at age 33, was a tween when reality TV took off in the early 2000s, and perhaps two decades of close study has afforded her the ability to effortlessly adopt a perfected talking-head cadence," says Bahr. "Or maybe her effervescent, almost manic, persona just innately lends itself to the heightened nature of this genre. I’ve never heard the word 'bitch' used so frequently and with such warmth and affection."

