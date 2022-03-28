ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet New Jersey Dancer Featured On Lizzo’s New Amazon Prime Reality Show

By Nicole Murray
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Having curves is nothing to be ashamed of and Lizzo is teaching women around the world just that. The "Truth Hurts" singer just launched a new show on Amazon Prime Video and it is all about body positivity. It is called Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls. Clearly,...

TheWrap

‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ Director Explains the Bright and Sexy Feel of the Amazon Reality Show

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” has arrived on Amazon Prime Video, and the dance competition show is as bright and fun as the entertainer herself. In the series, women from across the country compete, with the winners (AKA, those who are “Good As Hell” — pun very much intended) getting a chance to be a part of Lizzo’s “Big Grrls” touring dance crew.
TV & VIDEOS
Bay News 9

'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' dances onto Amazon Prime

LOS ANGELES — They might tip the scales at 200+ pounds apiece, but the thick-bodied women who stomp, slide, strut and flip across the stage in body-revealing Spandex on the new reality series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” definitely know how to dance. Whether...
THEATER & DANCE
Primetimer

Lizzo was born to be a reality TV host: Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls taps into this natural amity between fat women

"The joy is infectious," says Robyn Bahr of Lizzo's Amazon reality competition. "Executive produced and hosted by superstar pop singer/fashion icon/occasional flautist Lizzo, the reality series follows 13 plus-size women vying, first, to become Lizzo’s backup dancers at the 2021 Bonnaroo music festival, and then, hopefully, her sacred, anointed backup dancers on her upcoming tour. They aspire to be the proverbial Big Grrrls of the title." Bahr adds that Lizzo is a natural as a reality host: "Lizzo, at age 33, was a tween when reality TV took off in the early 2000s, and perhaps two decades of close study has afforded her the ability to effortlessly adopt a perfected talking-head cadence," says Bahr. "Or maybe her effervescent, almost manic, persona just innately lends itself to the heightened nature of this genre. I’ve never heard the word 'bitch' used so frequently and with such warmth and affection."
THEATER & DANCE
Bay News 9

Lizzo teases new album, new show at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the largest venues at SXSW wasn’t big enough to accommodate everyone who wanted to see three-time Grammy-award-winning superstar Lizzo. The line outside the Convention Center’s Ballroom D stretched down a long hallway, out the door, down one set of steps and up another, and still there were fans who couldn’t get in to see the 33-year-old singer’s keynote talk Sunday.
MUSIC
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Amazon Prime Members About to Get a Ton of New Content

If you have Amazon Prime video, you are going to get a major infusion of classic films at some point. Amazon now owns MGM’s more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes, including the titles “RoboCop,” “Poltergeist,” “Ben-Hur,” “The Thin Man,” “The Pink Panther,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “G.I. Joe” the “Rocky” series and, most prominently of all, all the James Bond movies.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
105.7 The Hawk

This Restaurant Gets National Attention For The Best Pasta In New Jersey

One thing is for sure. If you have the courage to name the best pasta in New Jersey, you better be ready to defend it, and you better be ready to get an earful. I haven't ever taken the time to count them, but there must be a thousand Italian restaurants in the Garden State, and well over 990 of them are awesome, and about the same number are somebody's favorite.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Best Buffets in America and One Is Right Here at the Jersey Shore

I will be honest and let you know that I enjoy a good buffet. I know that buffets may have taken a hit following the pandemic, but I’ll be honest now that we are returning to normal, I am returning to the buffet. I enjoy the variety at a buffet. I especially enjoy a buffet that features foods from other countries. It’s a chance to sample several “foreign” foods instead of just one dish at a normal dining experience. So that’s my thoughts and approach to buffet and I look forward to visiting a few this year :)
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
iheart.com

Watch the First Trailer for the Kardashians’ New Hulu Reality Show

Hulu has released a two minute trailer for the new Kardashian series. The series debuts on April 14, 2022. There have been mini trailers released which led people to worry that Scott Disick would not be in the new series. The longer trailer shows Scott and Tristan Thompson in the series. There has been speculation on social media that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant. In the trailer Kourtney and Travis are trying to have a baby together.
TV SERIES
