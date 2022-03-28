ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Longtime Kentucky House Democrat withdraws from May primary

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — State Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, a fixture in the Kentucky House for nearly 30 years, on Monday dropped out of her reelection campaign that pitted her against a Democratic colleague in Louisville. During her 28-year legislative career, Marzian has plunged into the thick of...

www.middletownpress.com

