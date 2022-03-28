ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kane’s wait and Zaha on mission – talking points ahead of England v Ivory Coast

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUNXH_0es9Kq2100

England’s preparations for the World Cup continue on Tuesday night with a friendly against Ivory Coast.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of the Wembley fixture.

Kane unable?

Harry Kane moved to within four goals of Wayne Rooney’s all-time England record of 53 with his penalty against Switzerland. But the Tottenham striker may have to wait to edge even closer with boss Gareth Southgate expected to leave him out of the starting line-up. Southgate readily admits Kane would play every minute of every match if he could, but he will want to manage his captain’s workload and look at alternatives up front.

Maguire backed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVqD0_0es9Kq2100
Harry Maguire has had a difficult season (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Harry Maguire retains the faith of Southgate with the under-fire Manchester United captain set to start. Maguire will be one of a host of changes from Saturday despite the 29-year-old struggling for form during a difficult season at Old Trafford, and he will be keen to repay his international manager for his loyalty with a solid defensive display.

Pope’s chance

Jordan Pickford remains Southgate’s first-choice goalkeeper, and the Everton man enhanced his position by making some eye-catching saves against the Swiss. But Southgate is poised to give Burnley’s Nick Pope a chance to impress on Tuesday and prove he is an able deputy ready to be called upon if required. It feels like a big night for the 29-year-old.

Familiar faces, unfamiliar opponent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTM7b_0es9Kq2100
Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe is set to face England (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Ivory Coast are packed full of Premier League pedigree with the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe, Sebastien Haller and Maxwel Cornet set to feature at Wembley. Yet Tuesday’s match is the first meeting between the two sides, and also the first time England have met non-European opposition since they beat Panama 6-1 at the World Cup in 2018.

Zaha on a mission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAFHz_0es9Kq2100
Wilfried Zaha won two caps for England (Nigel French/PA) (PA Archive)

Crystal Palace winger Zaha will be out to prove he is one that got away, having switched allegiance to Ivory Coast in 2016 after being consistently overlooked by the Three Lions, despite winning two caps under Roy Hodgson in 2012 and 2013. The 29-year-old will become the first capped player to change allegiance from England, and then play against them.

