NFL

Lions announce 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit

ClickOnDetroit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit, the Lions announced Monday. The team tweeted a video to announce the draft will come to the city for the first time ever. The video featured legendary running back Barry Sanders, businessman Dan Gilbert and dozens of other...

www.clickondetroit.com

