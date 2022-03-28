ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Oscars broadcast ratings jump from last year's low

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago

March 28 (Reuters) - Roughly 15.36 million people watched Sunday's live Academy Awards broadcast on Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ABC network, a major jump from last year but the second-lowest audience ever, according to preliminary ratings data.

The figure for the film industry's highest awards rose 56% from last year's record-low ratings, ABC said on Monday. Early estimates for the 2021 show, which was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, came in at 9.85 million viewers.

An updated tally that will include viewership via live stream and at out-of-home locations such as bars and restaurants will be released on Tuesday.

TV viewership of many awards ceremonies has dropped in recent years. Oscars producers tried a new format this year with three hosts and less time allotted to awards for sound mixing and other film craft categories.

But the most talked-about moment of the night occurred when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock's face on stage shortly before Smith was named best actor read more .

The audio from the show, broadcast on a time-delay of a few seconds in the United States, appeared to have been cut from the live transmission for many viewers because of the language. But it was audible in some broadcasts, for example in Japan and Australia.

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Oscar Telecast Rebounds 56% to 15.4 Million Viewers in Early Ratings

For the first time in three years, the ceremony’s viewership grew. For the first time in three years, the Oscars can say it didn’t hit a record low in viewership. Sunday night’s telecast managed to rebound from last year’s all-time ratings low, earning around 15.4 million total viewers and a 3.2 rating among the key 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen’s fast national ratings reported by ABC.
MOVIES
Reuters

Oscars broadcast draws 15.36 mln viewers on ABC, early data show

March 28 (Reuters) - Roughly 15.36 million people watched Sunday’s live Academy Awards broadcast on Walt Disney Co’s ABC network, according to preliminary ratings data released on Monday. The figure rose from last year’s broadcast which had 9.85 million total viewers, ABC said. TV viewership of awards...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Chris Rock
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Has Streamer's Highest Ratings of the Year

Last Friday saw the release of Netflix's latest original movie, the Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed The Adam Project. Harkening back to the likes of Amblin movies from the 1980s, and coming from two creative forces that are deeply engrained in Netflix's portfolio anyway, the film has already become a major hit for the streamer, posting their best stats of the year so far. The official Top 10 website for Netflix has been updated to reveal the first numbers for the film, revealing that The Adam Project was streamed 92.43 million hours in its first three days of release, making it the biggest movie debut on Netflix of 2022 and the biggest since Don't Look Up back in December.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TV Ratings: Riverdale Returns Low in New Slot, Houghs Outdraw Adele

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Riverdale resumed Season 6 — after a months-long break, and in a brand new time slot — with fewer than 250,000 total viewers (a series low) and a 0.1 demo rating. TVLine readers gave the midseason premiere an average grade of “C”; read post mortem. Leading out of that, March (100K/0.0) hit and matched series lows. Over on CBS (pending certain adjustment due to delayed starts), the network currently has 60 Minutes drawing 9.4 million total viewers, followed by The Equalizer‘s 6.9 mil, NCIS: LA‘s 5.5...
TV SERIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Oscars In Memoriam 2022: Who is Most “Important” Celebrity That Died In The Last Year?

The 2022 Oscars are being held tonight, and we already know what the most important moment of the evening is going to be: Best Picture? Nope. Barely anyone saw any of ’em, and I’d be willing to wager that no one will remember who won two years from now. The Hosts? Let’s be real, splitting hosting duties three ways is essentially a vote of “no confidence” that any one of them could hold our attention on their own. Denzel giving Samuel L. Jackson an honorary Oscar? The geniuses who produce the lowly-rated ceremony didn’t think that epic moment was worthy of your time this evening....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Thomson Reuters#Broadcasts#Walt Disney Co#Abc
Primetimer

Netflix cancels Archive 81 after one season

The horror series' cancelation two months after its Jan. 14 premiere is "somewhat surprising because Archive 81 did break into Nielsen and Netflix’s weekly Top 10 ratings for originals and it also briefly shot to No.1 on Netflix in the US before being dethroned by the return of Ozark," says Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "With the streamer laser focused on analyzing viewing versus cost in their renewal decisions, the amount of eyeballs Archive 81 drew possibly did not meet the threshold Netflix had set for the series based on its budget." Based on the supernatural horror podcast of the same name, Archive 81 was written by Rebecca Sonnenshine and starred Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi.
TV SERIES
Glamour

HBO Max: Every New Movie Coming to the Streaming Service in 2022

If the streaming services are the cast of OG Gossip Girl, HBO Max is Chuck Bass. Expensive, charming, and a little unpredictable. You just never know what it's going to get up to, but you know it'll be exciting. And possibly graphic. (In case you're wondering, Disney+ is Nate, Peacock is Dan, Amazon Prime is Blair, Netflix is Serena, and Hulu is Vanessa. Don't fight me on this.)
MOVIES
epicstream.com

All The Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix released the list of movies and TV shows coming to its streaming service in April 2022. Before fans can celebrate the return of Stranger Things this May, Netflix will be welcoming back several highly anticipated shows along with its usual batch of new movies. One of those highly anticipated shows is Ozark Season 4, Part 2, which will conclude the award-winning crime drama's run. The American series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner will be released on April 29.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Japan
TVLine

Oscars: Apple TV+'s CODA Is First Streaming Movie to Win Best Picture

Click here to read the full article. CODA on Sunday night beat The Power of the Dog to the punch to become the first movie that premiered on a streaming service to win the Oscar for Best Picture. An English-language remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier, CODA was day-and-date released in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Aug. 13, 2021. Written and directed by Siân Heder (who was Oscar-nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay), CODA follows 17-year-old Ruby (played by Emilia Jones), the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults). Her life...
MOVIES
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin to Present Categories Cut From This Year's Oscars Broadcast During Pre-Ceremony

Awards season is in full swing, and culminates next week with the presentation of the Academy Awards. While this year's Oscars have been receiving a lot of negative press over a choice to cut and pre-record eight categories, the Academy looks to change the narrative with a new pair of presenters. Variety reports that Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin are in final talks to present all the cut categories during the show's pre-ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Streaming Services’ Total Oscar Haul Falls Well Short Of Last Year’s Record Despite ‘CODA’ Capper

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with final results: While streaming had been poised to elbow traditional theatrical releases out of the Oscar spotlight, Sunday’s results at the 94th Academy Awards offered something of a rebuke to that narrative. Best Picture honors did go to Apple’s CODA, marking a significant milestone in the history of the Oscars and the three other streaming wins all came in major categories. Still, the total of four statuettes for streamers fell well short of last year’s record tally of nine. Along with Best Picture, CODA also took Adapted Screenplay for writer-director Siân Heder...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Judd Apatow Signs Multiyear Film and TV Deal With Universal

Judd Apatow and his Apatow Productions have signed a multiyear production deal for both film and TV with Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group, continuing the director’s relationship with the studio. Apatow’s relationship with Universal dates back to 2005’s “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” and the upcoming “Bros” with Billy Eichner....
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Inventing Anna’ Maneuvers Its Way To Repeat Win On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart; ‘Free Guy’ & ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Have Strong Debuts

Click here to read the full article. Inventing Anna saw its audience shrink 37% from the prior week, but the reality-based Netflix drama still pulled in almost 2.1 billion minutes of viewing to top Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart. It came in comfortably ahead of the No. 2 title for the week of February 21 to 27, Netflix’s Love is Blind. When Netflix released its own global measurement of Anna last month, it found the show was its most-viewed English-language title since the streaming service updated its metrics. As of last fall, Netflix uses total viewing minutes, as does Nielsen, only the streaming company...
TV SERIES
Reuters

Reuters

381K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy