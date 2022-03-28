Ranger Posts Adorable Video Of Black Bear Cubs To Share Reminder That Could Save Their Lives

(CBS4) – This adorable video comes with a crucial warning that could save lives! Ranger Tiffany with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out this video of two black bear cubs playing in a pool of water.

Black bears are coming out of hibernation over the next few weeks — and Ranger Tiffany says there are few food resources available for them.

That means they might come rooting through trash bins, looking for anything they can eat — so stash your trash!

Learn to be Bear Aware with a special education section on CPW’s website which has some other fun facts about bears and how humans can coexist with bears in Colorado.

