AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating a shooting death at an Aurora motel on Colfax Avenue. It happened early Monday morning at the Radiant Inn.

Police say they arrested 33-year-old Jimmy Churchill on charges of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Police say the two men were arguing in their motel room at 10950 East Colfax Avenue.

Churchill is being held on a no bond hold.