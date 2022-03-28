ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

Moberly man charged for shooting Randolph County deputy in the leg

By Jennifer Weiser
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors have charged a Moberly man, accused of shooting a deputy with his own service weapon. Moberly police officers and Randolph County Sheriff's deputies were called to a...

