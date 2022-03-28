ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health and Social Care Board in NI to close down

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body which arranges health and social care services in Northern Ireland will close on Thursday, with responsibility for its functions moving to the Department of Health. The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) will cease operating and from Friday staff will work under the direction of the department....

