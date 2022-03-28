Health and Social Care Board in NI to close down

A major inquiry is set to be published into what has been called the largest maternity scandal in NHS history, with reports saying it will reveal more than 200 babies lives could have been saved with better care. Families of babies who died or were left seriously disabled due to mistakes at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust are awaiting the findings, which are due to be published on Wednesday.An independent review into the Shewsbury maternity scandal, led by maternity expert Donna Ockenden, has examined more than 1,800 cases of alleged poor care over a number of years, making it the largest inquiry into a single NHS service to date.It comes afterThe Independent revealed the full scale of harm - including dozens of baby deaths - at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in 2019.

