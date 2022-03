The ballot for the April 5, 2022 annual Town Election will look a little different. In addition to the customary town-wide elected offices, a new elected Municipal Light Board has been created and five members will be elected. In addition, for Precincts 1, 2, 6, and 8, the voters will elect 36 Town Meeting Members instead of the usual 12. Precincts 3, 4, 5 and 7 will elect 12 Town Meeting Members. Belmont, like many other communities, was required to redraw Precinct borders to balance the population, as reported by the 2020 federal census, across our eight voting precincts.

BELMONT, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO